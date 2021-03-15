Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 6,715 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,151,000 after purchasing an additional 869,526 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,477,000 after purchasing an additional 664,525 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 364,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,436,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 258.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 151,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $189.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.75. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.57.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $449,533.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,541.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $72,460,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,818 shares of company stock valued at $94,010,262. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

