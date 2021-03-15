Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of Boyd Gaming worth $11,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $63.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BYD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

