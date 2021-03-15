Rhumbline Advisers Buys 12,646 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of AutoNation worth $12,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after buying an additional 2,341,304 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 30.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,358,000 after buying an additional 390,731 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after buying an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 160.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 134,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 15.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after buying an additional 122,314 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $89.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.30. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Insiders have sold 303,373 shares of company stock worth $23,926,816 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

