Rhumbline Advisers Buys 30,894 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,894 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Flowers Foods worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at $62,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 57.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at $209,000. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $23.34 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

