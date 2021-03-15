Rhumbline Advisers Buys New Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 224,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,073,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of PROG as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,849,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,004,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,324,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

NYSE:PRG opened at $49.58 on Monday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.93.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

