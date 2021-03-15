Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of CMC Materials worth $12,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in CMC Materials by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $2,658,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $169.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.05. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $179.27. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

