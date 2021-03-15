Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on BFAM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $62,311.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,557.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at $954,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,126 shares of company stock worth $10,320,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $169.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $182.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.89, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

