Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Novavax worth $11,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Novavax by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $202.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,949,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.48, for a total transaction of $652,764.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,806.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,669 shares of company stock worth $4,787,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

