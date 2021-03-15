Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,952 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Foot Locker worth $11,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 99,675 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,881,344.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 216,519 shares of company stock worth $8,414,443. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FL stock opened at $57.46 on Monday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.