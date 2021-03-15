Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of RARE opened at $126.95 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,908,128.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $101,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,307,304 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RARE. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

