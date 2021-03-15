Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,193 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.37% of CNO Financial Group worth $11,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,851.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,214. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

