Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.73 Million Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of New Jersey Resources worth $11,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $41.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.