Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.90 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,168,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $78.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $3,138,400.00. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $2,618,818.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,362,602 shares of company stock valued at $94,101,165 in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

