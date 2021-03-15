Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.07 Million Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of QIAGEN worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $48.29 on Monday. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

