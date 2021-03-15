Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.39 Million Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Leggett & Platt worth $12,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 80,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $49.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

