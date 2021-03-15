Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.43 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,184 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Kimco Realty worth $12,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.