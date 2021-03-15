Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.98 Million Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Valvoline worth $12,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

