Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.03 Million Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,796 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.43% of ChampionX worth $13,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 22.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 21.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 76,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 93,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $25.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

