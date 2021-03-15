Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Crocs worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $1,859,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $44,824,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CROX. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,312,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,087,902. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $81.63 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.51. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

