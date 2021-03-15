Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of EnerSys worth $12,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys stock opened at $101.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $101.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average is $80.69.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.96%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.