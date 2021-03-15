Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,564.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 398,720 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,845,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after buying an additional 28,463 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,556,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 52.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $173.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

