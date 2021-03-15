Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 108,252 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,252 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Macy’s worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of M. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Macy’s by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 76,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Macy’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 707,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of M opened at $18.73 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

