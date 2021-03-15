Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,542 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Proto Labs worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Proto Labs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Proto Labs by 51.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Proto Labs by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $134.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.26 and its 200-day moving average is $154.73. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.