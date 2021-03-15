Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,642 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Fox Factory worth $12,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,216,000 after acquiring an additional 168,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after acquiring an additional 153,031 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fox Factory by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,386,000 after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,079,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXF opened at $136.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $144.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

