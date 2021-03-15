Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,151 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Acuity Brands worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,736,000 after buying an additional 320,784 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 606.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 433,524 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $50,257,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,362,000 after purchasing an additional 82,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,489,000 after purchasing an additional 164,141 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AYI opened at $140.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.40. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $141.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AYI. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

