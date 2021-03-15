Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,946 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of RLI worth $13,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,871,000 after purchasing an additional 100,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RLI by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in RLI by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 338,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in RLI by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 179,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RLI by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 54,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.25.

RLI opened at $117.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $117.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.44.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.