Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 637 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of IPG Photonics worth $12,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,260,000 after acquiring an additional 489,602 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,067,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,463,000 after acquiring an additional 129,570 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,067,000 after acquiring an additional 119,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 862,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,772 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,233.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $1,498,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,091 shares of company stock valued at $15,519,518. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $210.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.55 and a 200-day moving average of $205.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.01 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

