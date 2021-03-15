Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60,769 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of United States Steel worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in United States Steel by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on X shares. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

NYSE X opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

