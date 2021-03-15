Rhumbline Advisers Sells 22,170 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,170 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Annaly Capital Management worth $11,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157,541 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,948 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 487,405.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,805,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Argus started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

