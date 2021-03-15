Rhumbline Advisers Sells 30,666 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,666 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of Altice USA worth $12,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS opened at $34.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 191.12 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATUS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.