Rhumbline Advisers Sells 804 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Lancaster Colony worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LANC opened at $185.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.14. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $188.24.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total value of $299,492.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,520.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

