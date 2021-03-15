Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,957 Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Wyndham Destinations worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at about $869,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

Shares of WYND opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.62 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $52.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.