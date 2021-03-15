Richard A. Boehne Sells 100,000 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,986,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SSP traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $23.75. 8,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.94.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The E.W. Scripps currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,070,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after buying an additional 561,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,937,000 after buying an additional 237,433 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,244,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 78,262 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 759,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

