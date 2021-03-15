Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for $101.52 or 0.00179359 BTC on major exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $426,275.17 and $159,761.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

