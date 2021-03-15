Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the February 11th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

RTMVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.75. 31,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,041. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

