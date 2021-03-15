Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Market Cap Reaches $27.69 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.65 or 0.00451487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00060979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00052170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00096435 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00070477 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.20 or 0.00548471 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

