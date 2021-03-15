Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,296.19

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,296.19 ($69.20) and traded as high as GBX 5,763.82 ($75.30). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 5,597 ($73.13), with a volume of 3,867,546 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. Oddo Bhf reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,516 ($72.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of £90.57 billion and a PE ratio of 9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,951.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,296.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. This represents a yield of 4.63%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.64%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

