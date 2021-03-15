Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $80.66

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$80.66 and traded as low as C$71.28. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$71.47, with a volume of 156,264 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$80.66. The company has a market cap of C$7.86 billion and a PE ratio of 46.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

