RKL Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,503,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,417,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.3% in the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,089.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,210.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3,193.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

