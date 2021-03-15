RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) is Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s Largest Position

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,051,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the quarter. RLI makes up approximately 7.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 4.55% of RLI worth $213,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,871,000 after purchasing an additional 100,086 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RLI by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 513.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in RLI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 164,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI stock opened at $117.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.44.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.25.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

