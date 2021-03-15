RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

RLX traded up $2.18 on Monday, hitting $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,255,750. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79. RLX Technology has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

