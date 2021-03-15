Robert Michael Herrman Sells 15,655 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 15,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $567,493.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,123 shares in the company, valued at $620,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Michael Herrman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Michael Herrman sold 16,119 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $584,313.75.

Shares of PETQ traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.57. 425,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,908. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.83.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PetIQ by 549.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 314.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 18,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PetIQ by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,910,000 after acquiring an additional 223,211 shares during the period.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

