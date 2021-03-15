Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Hits New 1-Year High at $590.00

Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.71) and last traded at GBX 586 ($7.66), with a volume of 22726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 570 ($7.45).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68. The company has a market cap of £446.53 million and a PE ratio of 71.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 541.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 461.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $4.50. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

Robert Walters Company Profile (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.