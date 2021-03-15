Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) rose 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.25 and last traded at $56.76. Approximately 372,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 469,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.56). Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,914.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.