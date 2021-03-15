Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.03

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$65.03 and last traded at C$65.00, with a volume of 15005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$61.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$60.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.36. The company has a market cap of C$32.81 billion and a PE ratio of 20.91.

About Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

