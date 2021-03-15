Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 441 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 441 target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROG. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group set a CHF 330 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 375 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 344.21.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.