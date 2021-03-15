Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,444 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Rollins worth $17,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 509.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $33.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

