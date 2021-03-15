Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RYCEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Panmure Gordon lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock remained flat at $$1.64 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 8,035,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,413,446. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

