Ronald Prague Sells 3,604 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) insider Ronald Prague sold 3,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $16,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ronald Prague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Ronald Prague sold 4,830 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $23,956.80.

SNCR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.67. 319,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,544. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $205.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 191.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

