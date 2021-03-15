Rope Price Down 25.7% This Week ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, Rope has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. Rope has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $11,002.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.43 or 0.00106189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.99 or 0.00454838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00061138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00051880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00097310 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00070628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.46 or 0.00544475 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Rope’s official website is rope.lol

